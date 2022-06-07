IMG_4706.jpg

Landon Phillips plays in sea slime he made during the Forrest City Public Library’s summer reading program this morning. Children in the program read “I Am Not A Fish” by Peter Raymundo and “The Library Fish” by Alyssa Satin Capucilli. The library's program is scheduled for each Monday and Wednesday in June, at 10 a.m. 

