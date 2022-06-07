Landon Phillips plays in sea slime he made during the Forrest City Public Library’s summer reading program this morning. Children in the program read “I Am Not A Fish” by Peter Raymundo and “The Library Fish” by Alyssa Satin Capucilli. The library's program is scheduled for each Monday and Wednesday in June, at 10 a.m.
featured
Sea slime
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
