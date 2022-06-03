Security guidelines

St. Francis County Circuit Court is implementing new security measures after a recent increase in threatening behaviors near the courthouse. SFC Sheriff's Deputy Cody Jackson sets up a table in the main lobby with masks, hand sanitizer, a thermometer and a metal detector wand. Each person who enters the courthouse, beginning Monday, will be required to have their temperature taken, fill out a health form, be scanned with the wand and continue through a full body metal detector before being allowed to visit offices or courtrooms in the building.
Brodie Johnson
