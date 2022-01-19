Forrest City Police Chief Deon Lee speaks to members of the Forrest City City Council Tuesday night, asking for their help in establishing a neighborhood watch program in each of the city’s four wards. Lee also answered questions about improvements being made in the department.
featured
Seeking members for Neighborhood watch
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition