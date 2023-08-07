The Forrest City Fire Department and City Code Enforcment Office work together to find and condemn structures that pose a potential hazard to the community. FCFD firefighter and FC Code Enforcement Officer Quentin Watson works to put together condemnation notification letters to send as certified mail in order to inform the owners of condemned structures about the condemnation process.
Sending certified letters
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
