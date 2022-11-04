St. Francis County 4-H Amigos began their shooting sports club on Thursday. 4-H Shooting Sports Rifle instructor Jay Boeckmann, right, talks children through the motions of firing single-shot BB guns. During this phase of instruction, guns were not yet loaded, and Boeckmann taught the youngsters things about of the rifle, such as using the safety and how to safely hold the BB gun.
SFC 4-H shooting sports
- Katie West
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
