4-H-JayB3.jpg

St. Francis County 4-H Amigos began their shooting sports club on Thursday. 4-H Shooting Sports Rifle instructor Jay Boeckmann, right, talks children through the motions of firing single-shot BB guns. During this phase of instruction, guns were not yet loaded, and Boeckmann taught the youngsters things about of the rifle, such as using the safety and how to safely hold the BB gun.

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you