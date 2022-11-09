4H-Best.jpg

Kevin J. Scott, vice president of corporate services at Woodruff Electric Cooperative Corporation, shows how a thermal imaging camera works to members of the St. Francis County 4-H Amigos. The club visited Woodruff Electric in Forrest City for their monthly meeting to learn about solar power, fiber and how drones are utilized to help the company.

