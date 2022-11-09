Kevin J. Scott, vice president of corporate services at Woodruff Electric Cooperative Corporation, shows how a thermal imaging camera works to members of the St. Francis County 4-H Amigos. The club visited Woodruff Electric in Forrest City for their monthly meeting to learn about solar power, fiber and how drones are utilized to help the company.
featured
SFC 4H at Woodruff
Tags
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition