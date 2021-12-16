THNEWS_12162021_A01-1.jpg
Graphics

The St. Francis County Community Foundation celebrated its 20th year of service within the community during a reception Wednesday at the SFC Museum. In the top photo, Gazzola Vaccaro, left, and his son, Victor Vaccaro, look over war memorabilia together in the War Room at the museum. At right, from left, Maureen McCollum, Abbie Robinson and SFCCF Executive Director Robin Jayroe visit during the reception. 

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you