St. Francis County Deputy Clerks Derrick Parker and Lisa Owens review paperwork to be picked up at the clerk’s office by those considering running for school board positions. Two positions on both the Forrest City and Palestine-Wheatley School Boards are up for election this year. The filing period opened at noon Wednesday and will continue through noon on March 1. As of this morning, no one had yet filed for any of the board seats.
SFC Deputy Clerks
Katie West
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
