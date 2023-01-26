The St. Francis County University of Arkansas Extension Service offered herbicide and pesticide applicator training this morning at the SFC Museum. SFC Extension Agent Jenna Martin speaks about decontamination efforts during the training session.
featured
SFC Extension Service
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
