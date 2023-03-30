SFC green acres 3col.jpg

Inmates at the St. Francis County Jail work this morning to plant and row the garden located behind the facility on South Washington in Forrest City. Inmates volunteer to work in the garden where produce is being planted to help offset the jail’s food costs. SFC Sheriff Bobby May said he expects the garden to produce more than enough food for the jail and he plans to eventually open the garden to the public.



