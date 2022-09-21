Pettus,-Haynes-and-Dallas-3col.jpg

The St. Francis County Quorum Court on Tuesday voted against a resolution to change the distribution of Act 833 funds to fire departments throughout the county. Colt Fire Chief Jim Haynes, standing, speaks to the justices Tuesday regarding the dispersal of funds from Act 833. Newcastle Fire Chief Samuel Pettus is seated at left.

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you