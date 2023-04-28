Numerous customers shopping for a variety of plants were on hand this morning when the St. Francis County Master Gardeners opened their annual plant sale at Vandiver’s NewCastle Farms on Highway 284 North. Above, Master Gardeners Judy Manning, left, and Amber Billingsley carry plants for a customer. At right, Jimmy Catha looks at a plant before deciding which ones he wanted to purchase. The sale will continue on Saturday, from 8 a.m. until noon. Proceeds from the two-day event help fund a scholarship for a local student.
featured
SFC Master Gardener's Plant Sale
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
