Hadleigh Coburn places BBs back into their container after using a magnet to pick them up. Coburn is one of several St. Francis County 4-H members participating in shooting sports program on Thursday nights. Those interested in joining 4-H should contact Sarah Stone at the St. Francis County Extension Service.
featured
Shooting Sports
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition