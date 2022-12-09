Hadleigh Coburn places BBs back into their container after using a magnet to pick them up. Coburn is one of several St. Francis County 4-H members participating in shooting sports program on Thursday nights. Those interested in joining 4-H should contact Sarah Stone at the St. Francis County Extension Service.

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you