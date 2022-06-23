ShotSpotter

The Forrest City Police Department ShotSpotter program officially went live on Wednesday evening. From left, FCPD Assistant Chief Ronald Broussard, Det. Lt. Eric Varner and Chief Deon Lee watch as the program to detect gunshots in the city goes live.

