Forrest City Fire Chief Shane Dallas drives a side-by-side as he searches an area off Dawson Road Wednesday afternoon for Henry Phillips. According to police, Phillips’ family reported him missing Tuesday morning. His body was found in a wooded area off Dawson Road a short time after Wednesday’s search began. The State Crime Lab will determine the cause of death.

