singing-2-col-color.jpg

The United Christian M.B. Church was the site for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Day of Service program today, hosted by the Forrest City Education Association. From left, Donesha Boyd, James Millbrooks, Selena Boyd and Chad Boyd perform during the program. Photo by Brodie Johnson.

