The United Christian M.B. Church was the site for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Day of Service program today, hosted by the Forrest City Education Association. From left, Donesha Boyd, James Millbrooks, Selena Boyd and Chad Boyd perform during the program. Photo by Brodie Johnson.
featured
Sing
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition