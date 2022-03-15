Jacob Estes, with Integrity, a solar electrical service provider, hands information to board members regarding the possibility of building a solar array on the school district’s property. Board members agreed to table the matter until the next board meeting.
featured
Solar Power PWSD
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition