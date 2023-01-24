New-Soup-Kitchen-Best-3-col.jpg

Lawrence McKnight, left, is handed a meal by Terry Watson during Monday’s Soup Kitchen at Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church. The Soup Kitchen is open each Monday, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., for community members in need of a meal.

