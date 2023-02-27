The Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church Soup Kitchen serves hungry people in the area each Monday at 11 a.m. Volunteer Dena Busby stirs the macaroni and cheese that was served today to hungry patrons.
featured
Soup Kitchen
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition