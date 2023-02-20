Soup-Kitch2-col.jpg

Bill Swearengin opens a can of tomatoes to make chili at the Soup Kitchen this morning. The Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church’s Soup Kitchen is opened each Monday, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., for those in need of a meal.

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you