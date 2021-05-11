Special equipment

Tyler Thorn, with the Forrest City Fire Department, practices the proper way to place an oxygen mask on an animal. Charlie, FCFD Captain Jeremy Sharp's dog, visited the department to help train firefighters on the new equipment recently received through a grant from Invisible Fence. Each station will have a large and small oxygen mask available when responding to house fires for pets who may have inhaled smoke.
