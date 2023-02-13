THNEWS_02132023_A01-1.jpg
The annual Special Olympics Arkansas Polar Plunge took place at Village Creek State Park’s Lake Dunn on Saturday. A large number of participants took the plunge. Above, Justice Jackson dives into the water while her partner, Hannah Hooper, makes her way into the water as they plunge. Jackson received the award for the most money raised by an individual, prior to taking the plunge. At right, Tony Astin arrives at the plunge with donuts in his Krispy Kreme costume. Astin won the best individual costume award during the event which raised over $5,700 for Special Olympics. More pictures can be found on Page 6 of today’s Times-Herald.

