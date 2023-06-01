Julie Brown was recently named the Special Olympics Arkansas Volunteer of the Year at the Arkansas Special Olympics Summer Games in Searcy. Brown has been with the St. Francis Area Developmental Center for nearly 15 years.
featured
Special Olympics Arkansas Volunteer of the Year
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition