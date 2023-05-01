Arkansas' running man Nate Thomas hands off the Special Olympics torch to Michael Boles to officially signal the start of the Area 8 Special Olympics Games held Friday at the Donnie Willis Mustang Track and Field complex on the Forrest City High School campus. Arkansas Game and Fish Officer Rodney Myers is also pictured.
featured
Special Olympics
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition