Arkansas' running man Nate Thomas hands off the Special Olympics torch to Michael Boles to officially signal the start of the Area 8 Special Olympics Games held Friday at the Donnie Willis Mustang Track and Field complex on the Forrest City High School campus. Arkansas Game and Fish Officer Rodney Myers is also pictured.

