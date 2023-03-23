A Spring Break Community Camp has been taking place this week in Forrest City where churches joined together to host a number of children for activities, lessons and field trips. Ra'kiyah Hendrix places cups of beads on a table for children enjoying arts and crafts this morning. The children, from left, are: Dakylin Hall, Hendrix, Latavious Kyumbi and Ezra Thomas.
Spring Break camp
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
