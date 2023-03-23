kids arts and crafts 3col 2.jpg

A Spring Break Community Camp has been taking place this week in Forrest City where churches joined together to host a number of children for activities, lessons and field trips. Ra'kiyah Hendrix places cups of beads on a table for children enjoying arts and crafts this morning. The children, from left, are: Dakylin Hall, Hendrix, Latavious Kyumbi and Ezra Thomas.

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you