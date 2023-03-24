Several activities have been offered for children throughout the community during spring break this week. Local churches joined together to host a spring break camp during which children enjoyed field trips to local sites. Terrance Wright enjoys playing at the Forrest City Rotary Park along Izard Street during Thursday’s outing to the St. Francis County Museum. Children are scheduled to return to classes Monday morning.
Spring Break slides
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
