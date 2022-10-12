Sophie Grace Brookman poses with her pumpkin that she decorated with sticks during the St. Francis County 4-H Amigos October Program. Brookman was one of 17 area children who participated in the program this month. The Amigos carved pumpkins and made pizza.
featured
St. Francis County 4-H Amigos
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
