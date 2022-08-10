4H.jpg

Quinn Boeckmann, left, holds the 4-H and American flags during the opening of St. Francis County Amigos monthly 4-H meeting. The group met to prepare displays for the 4-H booths at the St. Francis County Fair. The group also welcomed new members such as  Paxton Billingsley, at right.

