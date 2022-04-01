Joey Astin, left, and Julie Brown, with the St. Francis County Area Developmental Center, speak to members of the Delta Regional Airport Board about hosting the annual Ride the Ridge Poker Run on Saturday, April 16, at the airport in Colt. Board members agreed to allow the group to use the airport pending approval of a hangar for use as well.
St. Francis County Area Developmental Center
- Katie West
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
