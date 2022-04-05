Phoebe Curtis, director of the Second Chance Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Shelter, and board member Boris Hunt speak during a St. Francis County Community Foundation grant ceremony Monday afternoon at the St. Francis County Museum. The grant will help the shelter continue its mission of serving women in need.
St. Francis County Community Foundation grant ceremony
- Brodie Johnson
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
