The St. Francis County Community Foundation awarded its first round of grants for the year during a gathering Tuesday at the SFC Museum. Berta Ann Elphingstone, left, with the Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church Backpack Program, receives a check from SFCCF Director Robin Jayroe. Also pictured, JB Fireballers Coach Jim Bailey speaks to the crowd about his plans for the money as he continues his work with youth in the community.
featured
St. Francis County Communtiy Foundation
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition