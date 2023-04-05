The St. Francis County Community Foundation awarded its first round of grants for the year during a gathering Tuesday at the SFC Museum. Berta Ann Elphingstone, left, with the Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church Backpack Program, receives a check from SFCCF Director Robin Jayroe. Also pictured, JB Fireballers Coach Jim Bailey speaks to the crowd about his plans for the money as he continues his work with youth in the community.

