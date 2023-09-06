The St. Francis County Food Pantry in Forrest City serves a number of people in need throughout the county each week. Volunteer Lucille Polk works to add more to each box for people to pick up at the pantry on Water Street for their families.
featured
St. Francis County Food Pantry
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
