The St. Francis County Master Gardeners held their annual plant sale on Friday and Saturday. Customers loaded up wagons full of vegetables, trees, flowers and herbs at the sale to take home.
featured
St. Francis County Master Gardener Plant Sale
- Katie West
-
- Updated
- Comments
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
