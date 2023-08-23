IMG_2944.jpg

St. Francis County Museum Curator Judy Sweet talks with board members during Tuesday’s meeting about security services for the facility as well as changing the museum’s internet service to Cablelynx. The board also discussed the eligibility of a board member who is now an elected justice of the peace.

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you