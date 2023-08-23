St. Francis County Museum Curator Judy Sweet talks with board members during Tuesday’s meeting about security services for the facility as well as changing the museum’s internet service to Cablelynx. The board also discussed the eligibility of a board member who is now an elected justice of the peace.
featured
St. Francis County Museum Board
Tags
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition