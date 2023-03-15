museum sweet 2col.jpg

The St. Francis County Museum hosts a rotating exhibit in the entry way of the building at the intersection of Front and Izard streets in Forrest City. The current exhibit is about Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church in Forrest City, which will be marking 150 years this year.

