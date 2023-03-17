ABC paddy day 3-17 2 3col.jpg

Students at the Forrest City ABC Pre-School joined in the St. Patrick’s Day festivities today as they wore green clothing to match their accessories. Students, from left, are: Kylan Davis, Tristian Jackson, Brandon McGruder Jr. and Chanceler Harris.

Tags

