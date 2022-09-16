Best-Picture-3-3-col.jpg

Rodeo Clown Trent McFarland tells his buddy Rowdy to "stick-em-up" Thursday evening at the St. Francis County Fairgrounds during the Miracle Rodeo. The Crowley’s Ridge Saddle Club, which hosts the rodeo, also holds a special event on Thursdays, before the rodeo competitions on Friday and Saturday nights, to give children an opportunity to ride horses and see the rodeo up close. Proceeds from the rodeo benefit the Forrest City School District’s special education program. The rodeo starts at 7:30 tonight and tomorrow. Mechanical bull-riding competitions between the Forrest City fire and police departments will be held this evening, at 6:30, with members of the county’s volunteer fire departments taking on the challenge Saturday evening, also at 6:30.

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you