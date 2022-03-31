The storm system that moved through the state on Wednesday brought high winds and a lot of rain to St. Francis and surrounding counties, but no major damage. Barricades had to be placed along several streets in Forrest City that flooded during the storms. In the top photo, a public works employee blocks off the north end of Forrest Street near its intersection with Arkansas Street. Above, overflow from the ponds at Forrest City Medical Center merges with the rain water running through the ditches in front of the hospital Wednesday afternoon.
featured
Storm barricades
Katie West
-
- Updated
- Comments
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
