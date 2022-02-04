firemen-best-pic-3col.jpg

The Forrest City Fire Department on Thursday responded to a structure fire on Yorktown Drive in the Washington Heights neighborhood about 1 p.m. From left, firefighters Colin White, Cordell Haynes and Troy Thweatt head back to the truck after extinguishing the fire.

