Fighting fires can be difficult in any climate, but during the summer heat, firemen have to take extra care to make sure they stay hydrated when responding to calls. Forrest City Fire Chief Shane Dallas, left, delivers drinks to firemen, from left, Lt. Chris Ray, Capt. Zakk Jumper and Wesley Douglas to keep them hydrated while working a fire Wednesday afternoon at the Planters Cotton Oil Mill. Firemen spent several hours at the business, taking turns so each could have a break from the heat......read more in our e-edition!
