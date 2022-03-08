Children have been able to get outside and enjoy the warmer weather over the past few days before it turns colder again. Grayson Thomas, 4, plays with sand at his local daycare. Many children will also be happy when Daylight Saving Time arrives Sunday, giving them more time to enjoy being outdoors.
featured
Sunshine
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition