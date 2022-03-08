kid-pic-3col.jpg

Children have been able to get outside and enjoy the warmer weather over the past few days before it turns colder again. Grayson Thomas, 4, plays with sand at his local daycare. Many children will also be happy when Daylight Saving Time arrives Sunday, giving them more time to enjoy being outdoors.

