pw students 3 col.jpg

Following the March 31 tornado that destroyed buildings in the Wynne School District, students in the Palestine-Wheatley School District began collecting supplies to send to the district to help those in need. Sixth grade students, from left, Randy Gilchrist, Jaxon Parson and Hunter Hamrick load a trailer with supplies to be taken to the Wynne School District.

