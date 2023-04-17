Following the March 31 tornado that destroyed buildings in the Wynne School District, students in the Palestine-Wheatley School District began collecting supplies to send to the district to help those in need. Sixth grade students, from left, Randy Gilchrist, Jaxon Parson and Hunter Hamrick load a trailer with supplies to be taken to the Wynne School District.
Supplies for Wynne
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
