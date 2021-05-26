Suspect taken into custody

Cody Demmitt, 28, of Marietta, Ga., is pictured after being taken into custody by police Tuesday evening near Palestine. Demmitt was originally wanted in Georgia for shooting into a house Saturday night after not being invited to a party. On Tuesday, Demmitt allegedly shot a police officer in Southaven before stealing the officer’s car and fleeing into Arkansas on Interstate 40.

