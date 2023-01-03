St. Francis County Judge Craig Jones, left, shakes hands with Forrest City Mayor Larry Bryant after the swearing-in ceremony Monday morning at the courthouse. Jones is beginning his first term as county judge, replacing Gary Hughes, who retired. Bryant began his third stint as the city’s mayor today, after defeating former mayor Cedric Williams in the December runoff.
featured
Swearing-in
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
