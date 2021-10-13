Tax deadline approaches

The deadline to pay personal and real estate taxes for 2020 is Friday, Oct. 15. Matt Oxner, right, stops by the collector's office inside the Lee County Courthouse to pay his taxes Tuesday morning to deputy collector Lisa Vowan. According to Lee County Chief Deputy Collector Jacqueline Warren, after the deadline at 4:30 p.m., on Friday, any unpaid taxes will be considered delinquent with 10 percent of what an individual owes added to their balance. .....read more in our e-edition!
