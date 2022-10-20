Jennifer Scott, background, and Sandra McMillion process personal and real estate property tax payments at the St. Francis County Collector’s Office. The office will reopen to the public on Monday, after being closed this week to process payments. Photo by Brodie Johnson
featured
Taxes
- Katie West
-
- Updated
- Comments
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition