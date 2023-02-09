Clarice Jackson, a relative of one of the victims in a triple homicide in Crow Creek in November, speaks during a press conference this morning at the St. Francis County Jail. SFC Sheriff Bobby May, left, and First Judicial District Prosecutor Todd Murray announced the arrest of 17-year-old Jonathan Rolfe in the shooting deaths of his 13-year-old sister Kelsie Thompson, his mother, Shalanda Barton, 34, and her boyfriend JaTerrance Wright. 32.
Teen arrested in triple homicide
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
