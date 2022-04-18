JJ Linderman, 7, and Bryce Linderman, 6, smile for the camera while getting a big hug from the Easter bunny during an event held Friday at the Forrest City Public Library. The library hosted games, story time and activities for children to enjoy while being out of school for Good Friday.
featured
The Easter Bunny and the Library
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
