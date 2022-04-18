The Easter Bunny and the Library

JJ Linderman, 7, and Bryce Linderman, 6, smile for the camera while getting a big hug from the Easter bunny during an event held Friday at the Forrest City Public Library. The library hosted games, story time and activities for children to enjoy while being out of school for Good Friday.

JJ Linderman, 7, and Bryce Linderman, 6, smile for the camera while getting a big hug from the Easter bunny during an event held Friday at the Forrest City Public Library. The library hosted games, story time and activities for children to enjoy while being out of school for Good Friday.

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you