JUNIORS-FIRST-TROPHY.jpg

Darius LC Williams Jr., son of Forrest City basketball coaches Darius and Caronica Williams, reaches for the trophy won by the Forrest City Junior Mustangs basketball team at the November Beebe junior high boys tournament.  Darius Jr. has quickly become a fan favorite during basketball games played at Dwight Lofton Mustang Arena, moving up and down the sideline imitating his father who is the head coach for the Junior Mustangs and thought the trophy was his.

