Crime scene tape surrounds this house at 516 Gore St., in Crow Creek where three people were murdered overnight. The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department identified the victims as Shalanda Barton, Jaterrance Wright and a 12-year-old girl. Investigators have interviewed a suspect in the murders. Photo by Brodie Johnson

