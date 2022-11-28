Crime scene tape surrounds this house at 516 Gore St., in Crow Creek where three people were murdered overnight. The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department identified the victims as Shalanda Barton, Jaterrance Wright and a 12-year-old girl. Investigators have interviewed a suspect in the murders. Photo by Brodie Johnson
featured
Three murdered while sleeping at Crow Creek home
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition